FRANKFURT Investors Goldman Sachs and French buyout group PAI are preparing for a stock market listing or sale of building materials group Xella in a potential 2.5 billion euro ($2.74 billion) deal, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The groups have asked investment bank Rothschild [ROT.UL] to explore options for the business, with an IPO in 2016 being seen as the more likely path, they said.

Xella is targeting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of roughly 300 million euros ($330 million) in 2016 and may be valued at 8-9 times that, the sources said.

Rothschild, PAI and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

The buyout groups, which bought Xella in 2008, are hoping to take advantage of buoyant equity markets, which have seen a raft of private equity-held companies float in recent months.

Buyout group Apax last week took online car marketplace Auto Trader public and CVC in February sold a stake in Sunrise via the stock exchange.

Xella, which employs roughly 6,800 staff, had an adjusted EBITDA of 213 million euros in the 12 months ending March 2014.

It posted a net loss of 19 million euros in the period on sales of 1.3 billion euros, while its net financial debt stood at 624 million euros.

The company recently named Jochen Fabritius as chief operating officer and Hans-Juergen Wiecha as chief financial officer. It has also embarked on a profit improvement plan.

Building materials with brands like Ytong, Hebel and Silka account for roughly two thirds of the business of the Duisburg, Germany, based group.

Roughly 20 percent of its sales come from the higher-margin lime and limestone business, which accounts for a third of the group's earnings.

"The quality of Xella's (lime) mines is an important part of the group's valuation. A sum of the parts approach will show that Xella should be able to fetch a higher valuation than any pure play building materials groups", one of the sources said.

Peers such as Austria's Wienerberger and Germany's Braas Monier trade at roughly 6 times their expected core earnings.

While starting preparations for a stock market listing, Rothschild will also shop the group to international peers and is likely to target some of the companies that looked at German bathroom fittings maker Grohe in 2013, the sources said.

At the time, Japanese building products group Lixil bought Grohe from private equity groups in a $4 billion deal, the largest ever investment by a Japanese company in Europe's biggest economy.

Thailand's Siam Cement, Brazil's Duratex, U.S.-based Fortune Brands, Switzerland's Geberit had also shown interest in the business.

($1 = 0.9118 euros)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; additional reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Maria Sheahan/Jeremy Gaunt)