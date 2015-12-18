LONDON - After winning "X Factor" last week and fans over with her powerful voice, Louisa Johnson is hoping to carve out a successful music career with an album and tour in sight.

"I would love to sell out arenas, make albums that people can connect with and just go on tour and just do my thing and that would be the dream for me," she told Reuters.

As part of her victory, the 17-year-year old released the winner's single this week, a cover of Bob Dylan's "Forever Young".

"I think the lyrics are ... describing me a little bit like may your wishes all come true," she said. "It's ... a bit weird because it relates to my situation. My wishes have come true and it's amazing and I love the song."