LONDON The hefty packages being paid to top executives at Xstrata XTA.L to stay on after the mining firm merges with Glencore (GLEN.L) may be altered after shareholder anger threatened to scupper the deal.

The companies were considering making changes to the retention deals, though no decision has been made yet, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Shareholders from both companies are due to vote on Glencore's $30 billion takeover of Xstrata in mid-July, but several investors have raised concerns at the golden handcuffs being proposed for key Xstrata executives, which include almost 30 million pounds ($47 million) over three years for Chief Executive Mick Davis to stay at the helm.

Under the current structure, investors cannot oppose the retention packages without also voting down the deal.

"Shareholders have been vocal ... and there is also a silent majority. We are all working to get the right outcome," said one source familiar with the negotiations.

The companies declined to comment.

Last week, influential shareholder body the Association of British Insurers issued a rare 'red-top' alert on the retention proposals, raising concerns that the awards were not linked to performance.

Xstrata top 10 shareholders Standard Life and Fidelity Worldwide have also spoken out against the packages, with Fidelity calling the retention agreements "provocative and insensitive".

The dissent is the latest of a spate of pay revolts in Britain this year in what has been dubbed the 'Shareholder Spring', with investors voicing disapproval over soaring executive earnings.

Pay rows have cost bosses at insurer Aviva (AV.L) and media group Trinity Mirror TNT.L to lose their jobs, and the government has said it will legislate to give shareholders more of a say on executive earnings.

TURKEYS DON'T VOTE FOR XMAS

After years of on-off talks, Glencore and Xstrata agreed in February to an all-share 'merger of equals' to create a global miner and commodity trader.

However, the issue over retention pay threatens to make the deal come unstuck.

As it stands, 73 key executives are due to get more than 170 million pounds in retention deals.

Xstrata shareholders are unhappy that the deals are paid mostly in cash rather than shares and are not tied to future performance.

But to vote against the packages and by extension the deal could expose the shareholders themselves to losses.

"It has been said to us on several occasions that 'turkeys don't vote for Christmas'. But when the choice is between Christmas and Thanksgiving, the choice is difficult," said HSBC analysts in a note on Friday.

A change in the current terms is the most likely outcome, with any decision probably coming this week in order to keep on track for shareholder votes on July 11 for Glencore and July 12 for Xstrata.

Sources have said it is unlikely that the pay vote will be decoupled from the merger deal, but were not able to confirm whether the changes being discussed would mean more shares and less cash as part of the retention package, a more explicit tie to performance, or something else.

"There are a lot of asks in the market," one source said.

