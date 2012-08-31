LONDON Having built a fortune on risky bets, Ivan Glasenberg will be taking another gutsy gamble if he decides to leave Glencore's (GLEN.L) bid for Xstrata XTA.L unchanged, shelving the deal for now in the hope it can be done later at a similar or cheaper price.

Glencore CEO Glasenberg, whose reputation for stubbornness is softened by his acknowledged skills as a negotiator, has said he will not alter his $31 billion share offer for Xstrata.

That leaves the long-awaited merger likely to collapse next week, given rival shareholder Qatar has said it would vote against the bid and other investors have indicated they will follow suit.

Glasenberg, for his part, has said it is not a "now or never" situation.

He still wants the tie-up, but, with a share of 34 percent in his target, the South African-born executive says he can come back for his prey, betting the resilience of his marketing arm and a potential rerating of Glencore shares will make Xstrata's minority investors rethink.

Analysts, shareholders and sources familiar with the deal warn, however, that his gamble depends on unpredictable factors including the performance of Xstrata and its shareholding.

Xstrata shares look set to drop as much as 10 or 15 percent in the short term if the deal collapses, analysts say. Yet the miner should also benefit from an increase in production over the coming months as new projects come onstream.

"It is very dangerous for him to assume it will be easier. Shareholders are unimpressed by that argument. It is a massive gamble," one source at a top-10 Xstrata shareholder said.

"Qatar could have 20 percent in a year's time, they could have more," said the source, who did not want to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

INCREASED STAKES

Qatar owns 12.3 percent of Xstrata and has added regularly to that stake, buying every day this month. Norway's sovereign wealth fund - which is not working in conjunction with Qatar but which several sources involved in the talks said was set to vote against Glencore - has also increased its stake, to stand at more than 3 percent.

Xstrata, whose first-half profit dropped a sharp 42 percent as commodity prices fell, is in a period of transition as old mines close. Its production volumes are set to increase from the second half as new projects including its $1.5 billion Antapaccay project in Peru come onstream.

Analysts say Glencore will have to weigh the risks of waiting, against what may be a relatively small increase in its offer to get the deal done. They could make a change as late as the morning of the September 7 shareholder vote.

"Glencore have spent the best part of five years trying to get to this point, and arguably the main reason for the IPO was to create currency to buy Xstrata. Increasing that ratio by a modest amount like 7 percent could do it," analyst Nik Stanojevic at brokerage Brewin Dolphin said, referring to Glencore's stock offering in 2011.

"Why not get the deal done and move on with your life?"

Qatar said in June it wanted at least 3.25 new Glencore shares for each Xstrata share held, compared with Glencore's offer at 2.8, but sources familiar with the matter indicate it may have softened that position.

WHEN, NOT IF

Glencore argues it has a less cyclical business, meaning it could benefit from waiting out 12 months or so in an uncertain environment in which a commodity price drop could hit Xstrata and peers more. It is also not dependent on ambitious greenfield projects, vulnerable to cost overruns and delays.

"The Glencore perspective is Glencore makes money on sunny days and rainy days. They are short when markets are falling, and where everyone else sees margin compression they see profit," a source involved in the talks said.

Glencore's marketing arm contributed over 44 percent of the group's operating profit in the first half of this year, compared with 38 percent in what was a rosier period for commodities markets a year ago.

In what Glencore sees as a six-month period that vindicated its low-cost mines and modest spending plans, operating profit dropped 24 percent - a shallower drop than those seen at some mining peers.

But its trading performance is not linear, and margins were down this half in trading in both its metals & mining and energy products divisions, which account for the bulk of total trading. The group also has $14.5 billion of net debt and a credit rating just two notches above junk.

"Can they offer less than 2.8 (if they come back)? Yes. If their shares are at 450 pence and Xstrata hasn't moved from where it is today, they can say to Xstrata shareholders 'we're back'," the second source said.

It was unclear when Glencore would return to make another pitch. Under normal circumstances, a suitor needs to wait 12 months - but regulators can waive that condition if the target's board recommends a fresh offer.

The source involved in the deal said there was "calculus" involved in picking a moment at which Glencore demonstrated margin resilience and had seen improvements in its shares.

"Glencore can't just come back in a year's time with a slightly reconstructed version of the same thing - Qatar set a base line," a separate source familiar with the deal said. "They would have to really outperform."

