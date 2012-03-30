PERTH/TOKYO Xstrata Plc XTA.L and Tohoku Electric Power Co (9506.T) have settled the first Japanese annual coal import contract for the fiscal year beginning April 1 slightly above $115 per metric ton, sources told Reuters on Friday, a level which could be followed by the rest of Japan's utilities.

Market sources reported the contract was settled between $115.20 and $115.25 per metric ton.

Previously, trade sources said miner Xstrata had been holding out for $120 per metric ton, with Tohoku countering with around $110.

(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; editing by Jason Neely)