A Yahoo logo is pictured in front of a building in Rolle, 30 km (19 miles) east of Geneva, in this file picture taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Yahoo Inc, which posted anemic first-quarter revenue growth, said it has nominated three new members to its board.

The three members include billionaire Charles Schwab, namesake chairman and chief executive of discount broker Charles Schwab Corp.

The other two are David Filo and Lee Scott, the company said in a statement.

Filo, who is rejoining the board, co-developed Yahoo in 1994, the company said.

H. Lee Scott, Jr. served as president and chief executive officer of Wal-Mart Stores Inc from 2000 to 2009, and as an executive officer and chairman of the executive committee of Walmart's board until January 2011.

(Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon)