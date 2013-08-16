Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
SAN FRANCISCO Yahoo Inc said it appointed veteran technology executive and Silicon Valley investor Maynard Webb as chairman, replacing Fred Amoroso at the company, which is struggling to jumpstart its advertising business.
Webb, who has served as interim chairman since April and is a former eBay Inc chief operating officer, has been a director at Yahoo since February 2012.
Yahoo, once one of the Web's most successful companies, has seen its revenue stall in recent years as consumers and advertisers favor rivals such as Google Inc and Facebook Inc.
Chief Executive Marissa Mayer, a former Google executive, is about a year into a plan to try to bring viewers and users - and the revenue growth they represent - back to Yahoo.
"Maynard Webb's leadership and guidance have been an invaluable part of our board since he joined it in 2012," Yahoo said in a statement on Friday.
LONDON Interbank messaging service SWIFT, which is used to transfer trillions of dollars between banks every day, will launch a new tool to spot fraudulent messages, seeking to restore trust in the system after millions of dollars were stolen in cyber raids.