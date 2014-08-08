Twitter posts strong user growth, shares soar
Shares of Twitter Inc jumped on Wednesday after the microblogging service reported better-than-expected user growth in the first quarter, although its revenue fell for the first time.
Yahoo Inc said it will join Google Inc to create a secure email system by next year that could make it nearly impossible for hackers or government officials to read users' messages, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The move comes as large technology companies unite to beef up their defenses against government intrusion and hacking, most notably after Edward Snowden exposed last year the National Security Agency's mass surveillance programs.
Google, Microsoft and Facebook Inc moved to encrypt internal traffic after revelations by Snowden that the spy agency hacked into their connections overseas. The companies have also smaller adjustments that together make sweeping collection more difficult.
Yahoo has altered its email process so users adopting encryption type messages in a separate window, preventing even Yahoo from reading the messages as they are typed, the Journal said.
Yahoo officials could not be reached immediately for comment.
Earlier Thursday, Google said it was encouraging website developers to make their sites secure for visitors by using site encryption as one of the factors to determine search ranking.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Marketers spent $72.5 billion on digital advertising last year, an increase of 22 percent from 2015, as Google and Facebook once again booked the lion's share of new revenue, a report released by the Interactive Advertising Bureau said on Wednesday.