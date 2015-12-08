Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) may make big changes to its media unit, restructuring and consolidating it, including making cuts and shuttering some efforts, tech news site Re/code said.
The changes could be announced inside Yahoo this week, part of a series of recommendations by consulting company McKinsey & Co, Re/code said, citing sources close to the situation. (on.recode.net/1TXMdoe)
Yahoo was not immediately available to comment.
Yahoo's board members have to yet decide whether to sell Yahoo's core business, which includes Mail, its sports sites, and advertising technology.
The company is in the process of deciding whether to continue with the spinoff of its $30 billion stake in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd (BABA.N).
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.