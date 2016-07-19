The logo of Verizon is seen at a retail store in San Diego, California April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Yahoo Inc's core business secured five bidders in the final round including, Verizon Communications Inc, Quicken Loans Inc founder Dan Gilbert and Vector Capital Management, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The other bidders are AT&T Inc and private equity suitor TPG, Bloomberg reported, citing a source. (bloom.bg/29KKORC)

Yahoo, which is in the process of auctioning off its search and advertising business, said on Monday its board had made "great progress on strategic alternatives" but did not comment further on the auction process. The company is expected to choose a winner this week.

The company also reported quarterly earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations in what may be its last financial report before it sells its core business.

Yahoo declined to comment on the article.

