Bitcoin surges to all-time high above $1,700
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
Yahoo Inc's media head, Kathy Savitt, has decided to leave, a company spokeswoman said.
Savitt will join film and television studio STX Entertainment in October as president of its digital business, STX said.
Yahoo is planning a major shakeup in its media unit and Savitt's job had been the topic of internal discussion for a while, technology website Re/code reported, citing sources. (on.recode.net/1VRIwBQ)
At Yahoo, Savitt spearheaded the company's brand marketing and audience engagement strategies, as well as editorial and video content across Yahoo News, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Sports.
Savitt, who is also Yahoo's chief marketing officer, will report to STX Chief Executive Robert Simonds.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has told Western Digital Corp not to interfere in the sale of its prized chip unit, rejecting claims it has breached a joint venture contract and threatening legal action.