WhatsApp back online after global outage of 'a few hours'
WhatsApp, a popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc, suffered a widespread global outage on Wednesday that lasted for several hours before being resolved, the company said.
Yahoo Inc's (YHOO.O) chief development officer, Jacqueline Reses, is leaving the company to join mobile payments company Square Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reses' role changed earlier this year when she shifted her focus to Yahoo's spinoff of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N), Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1RQU06e)
Reuters could not immediately reach representatives at Yahoo and Square for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Twitter named Jack Dorsey, who also heads Square Inc, as its chief executive earlier this month, ending months of speculation about who would take the top job at the microblogging service.
Square Inc filed for its long-expected initial public offering last week in a test of Dorsey's ability to take the company public as he grapples with a turnaround at Twitter.
Facebook Inc reported surging quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, helped by its fast-growing mobile ad business, but its shares dipped from a record high in after-hours trading as investors showed some nervousness about future earnings.