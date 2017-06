Marissa Mayer, Yahoo Inc's new chief executive officer will make $1 million in annual salary, $12 million in restricted stock and stock options, and one-time retention and performance awards of $30 million vesting over five years.

As Google Inc's first female engineer and one of the earliest employees, Mayer's net worth is already estimated to be as much as $300 million.

(Reporting By Jennifer Saba; editing by Andre Grenon)