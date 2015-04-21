Nokia plans to sell its undersea cables division: sources
PARIS Finland's Nokia plans to sell its undersea cables unit, a business that underpins the global Internet, two union sources and a French government source told Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday the company had hired advisers to help it evaluate options for its valuable stake in Yahoo Japan.
Investors have been urging Yahoo Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer to cash in the stake, after it announced plans to spin off its stake in Chinese Internet retailer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
The advisers will help Yahoo "determine the most promising opportunities to maximize value" for the Yahoo Japan stake, said Mayer on a call with Wall Street analysts.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc will hire 3,000 more people over the next year to speed up the removal of videos showing murder, suicide and other violent acts, in its most dramatic move yet to combat the biggest threat to its valuable public image.