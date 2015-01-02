Bitcoin surges to all-time high above $1,700
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
SAN FRANCISCO Yahoo Inc's search engine was down on Friday, shortly after Microsoft Corp's search engine, Bing, was also briefly unavailable before recovering.
Users who typed search.yahoo.com got an error message saying that Yahoo engineers were working to resolve the issue. Bing powers Yahoo search under a 10-year deal announced in 2009.
A Microsoft spokesman confirmed that Bing was briefly down on Friday.
"This morning, some of our customers experienced a brief, isolated services interruption which has now been resolved," Microsoft said.
Yahoo was not immediately available for comment.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has told Western Digital Corp not to interfere in the sale of its prized chip unit, rejecting claims it has breached a joint venture contract and threatening legal action.