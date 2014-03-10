As attacks grow, EU mulls banking stress tests for cyber risks
BRUSSELS The European Union is considering testing banks' defenses against cyber attacks, EU officials and sources said, as concerns grow about the industry's vulnerability to hacking.
BOSTON Yahoo Inc has named well-known security researcher Alex Stamos as its chief information security officer, tapping a vocal critic of the U.S. government's secret surveillance programs for the position.
Stamos was one of the primary organizers of TrustyCon, a gathering of prominent technology experts last month who had pulled out of the RSA security conference in San Francisco amid growing discord over some technology companies' cooperation with U.S. intelligence-gathering efforts.
Yahoo officials and Stamos could not be reached for comment on his appointment, which was announced Monday on the company's blog by Yahoo Senior Vice President Jay Rossiter.
The blog said Stamos will lead a team of Yahoo "paranoids" charged with making products as secure as possible.
Stamos most recently served as chief technology officer of the security firm Artemis. Prior to that he was a co-founder of iSEC Partners, a security company that was acquired in October 2010 by NCC Group, the parent of Artemis.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Richard Chang)
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd indicated on Monday that its latest flagship Galaxy S smartphone could be delayed as it pledged to enhance product safety following an investigation into the cause of fires in its premium Note 7 devices.
LONDON Videogame series 'Resident Evil' goes back to its 'survival horror' roots for its new installment with players experiencing the new game from a first person perspective for the first time, according to Japanese videogame maker Capcom.