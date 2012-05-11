Verizon plans to cut 2,000 jobs at Yahoo, AOL: source
Verizon Communications Inc is expected to cut about 2,000 jobs when it completes its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core assets next week, a person briefed on the matter said.
TOKYO Yakult Honsha Co (2267.T) on Friday said it does not want France's Danone SA (DANO.PA) to up its stake in the Japanese company, best known for its fermented lactic drinks.
Danone, the largest share holder in Yakult, with a 20 percent hold, has been in talks to increase its stake, according to media reports.
CHICAGO/HONG KONG Smithfield Foods Inc's owner, China-based WH Group Ltd , is scouting for U.S. and European beef and poultry assets to buy, in a move that would sharpen its rivalry with global meat packers Tyson Foods Inc and JBS SA.