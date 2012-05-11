TOKYO Yakult Honsha Co (2267.T) on Friday said it does not want France's Danone SA (DANO.PA) to up its stake in the Japanese company, best known for its fermented lactic drinks.

Danone, the largest share holder in Yakult, with a 20 percent hold, has been in talks to increase its stake, according to media reports.

(Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Joseph Radford)