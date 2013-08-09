RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke for $555 million
Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $555 million in cash.
OSLO Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara (YAR.OL) expects synergies worth $50 million a year from a Brazilian acquisition, around twice as much as it predicted earlier, the firm said on Friday.
"When we first announced the deal, we went with a more conservative estimate of the synergies, but raised the figure after having more time to study the deal," a company spokesman said.
Yara agreed to buy the Brazilian fertilizer business of commodities giant Bunge (BG.N) last December in a deal valued at $750 million. It predicted minimum annul synergies of $25 million.
Yara will consolidate the new business from Aug 1, it said on Friday.
Trucking and logistics operators Swift Transportation Co and Knight Transportation Inc are merging in a stock-swap deal, creating a company with a market value of more than $5 billion.