Yelp Inc, which offers online reviews of local businesses and services, said it expects to sell 7.15 million shares in its initial public offering at between $12 and $14 each.

In a filing with regulators, the company said it will sell 7.1 million shares and a stockholder will offer the rest.

In November, Yelp, which intends to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "YELP," had filed to raise up to $100 million in its IPO, the day rival Angie's List (ANGI.O) went public.

Angie's List shares, which had surged on their market debut after being priced at the high end of the expected range, have been consistently trading above their IPO price.

Yelp, which has a total of about 25 million reviews of businesses ranging from dentists to restaurants to plumbers, claimed to have 66 million unique visitors on a monthly average basis in its latest quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

Goldman Sachs will be the lead bookrunning manager for the offering, with Citigroup and Jefferies acting as joint managers.

