Power company Calpine explores sale: WSJ
Power producer Calpine Corp is exploring a sale and is working with investment bankers at Lazard Ltd to find possible buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Envestnet Inc (ENV.N), a wealth management technology provider, will buy financial software maker Yodlee Inc YDLE.O for about $560 million.
Envestnet said it will pay $18.88 per Yodlee share in cash and stock, a 50 percent premium to Yodlee stock's closing price on Monday.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
Power producer Calpine Corp is exploring a sale and is working with investment bankers at Lazard Ltd to find possible buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
TORONTO U.S. pipeline Kinder Morgan Inc's Canadian unit is seeking to raise up to C$1.75 billion ($1.3 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) in Toronto, Kinder Morgan Canada said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.