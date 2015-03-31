With eye on millennials, Coach buys Kate Spade
Handbag maker Coach Inc said it would buy Kate Spade & Co for $2.4 billion as it looks to tap the popularity of its smaller rival's quirky satchels and totes among millennials.
PARIS/MILAN A luxury brand could be one of the investors that take part in a planned rights issue this fall once the merger of Richemont's CFR.VX Net-a-Porter with Yoox YOOX.MI is completed, the CEO of the Italian online retailer told a media call on Tuesday."We expect the combined group to be a fantastic platform for luxury brands and we can think about luxury brands as strategic investors," Yoox CEO Federico Marchetti said.
TPG Growth, the growth capital arm of U.S. private equity firm TPG Global, has agreed to acquire Medical Solutions, a U.S. medical staffing company, the companies said on Monday.