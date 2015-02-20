A picture illustration shows a YouTube logo reflected in a person's eye, in central Bosnian town of Zenica, early June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(This story corrects headline and first sentence to show that paid subscription service is for music, not broader service; changes source to Google, not CNBC; removes reference to YouTube exploring a paid, ad-free version of its service in Feb.18 story)

Google Inc is set to launch its paid monthly subscription service called YouTube Music Key in a few months, Robert Kyncl, the online video service's head of content and business operations, said at the Code/Media conference.

The company was "fine-tuning the experience", Kyncl said at the conference in California, according to a Google spokeswoman.

