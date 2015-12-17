HONG KONG - - Actor Donnie Yen says boxer Mike Tyson was "very easy to work with" on the set of "Ip Man 3", a kung fu movie inspired by the life of Bruce Lee's trainer.

The movie is a mash up of east-meets-west -- Tyson's character tries to take over the city, prompting Yen's kung fu master character to take a stand.

"Working with Mike Tyson has been a pleasure and an honor. First of all I'm his boxing fan, a big fan," Yen said at an event promoting the film.

"He's actually very professional and very easy to work with and we had a really good time."