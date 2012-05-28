HONG KONG Chinese developer Yuexiu Property (0123.HK) said on Monday it sold one of the world's tallest buildings, a skyscraper in the southern city of Guangzhou, into its affiliated real estate investment trust for 8.85 billion yuan ($1.4 billion).

The Yuexiu REIT will pay the developer to take over a 99 percent stake in the Guangzhou International Finance Center, the companies said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. It will pay $9,999 in cash and take on the rest in debt.

The Guanzghou IFC, completed in 2010, is the world's 10th-tallest building, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.

The 457,357-square-metre project includes a shopping mall, luxury hotel and 58 floors of office space, as well as 1,700 car park spaces.

Trading in Yuexiu Property and the REIT was suspended in Hong Kong on May 9, pending this deal. The companies have both applied to the Hong Kong stock exchange for trading to resume on Tuesday.

