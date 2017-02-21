WARSAW Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL] has agreed to buy Zabka Polska SA, one of Poland's biggest chains of convenience stores, from Mid Europa Partners, CVC said on Tuesday.

CVC did not disclose the price paid. Earlier analysts had expected Zabka, which has 4,500 franchised shops, to be worth up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.58 billion). Mid Europa bought Zabka in 2011 for 400 million euros.

($1 = 0.9489 euros)

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)