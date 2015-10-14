Zafgen Inc said a patient died during a late-stage trial testing the company's drug to treat Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that leads to obesity.

Zafgen said it has not yet determined why the patient died and that it was working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to understand the cause of the death and its effect on the trial.

The company's shares, which had lost about 54 percent of its value in the past two days for no apparent reason, fell as much as 30 percent to a record low on Wednesday.

However, they reversed course over the afternoon to gain more than 30 percent over Tuesday's close.

The patient who died could have been administered a placebo rather than Zafgen's drug, beloranib, RBC analyst Simos Simeonidis said.

Beloranib was being tested in 108 patients, with a third of them given the drug, another third given a placebo and the last third randomly given either the drug or a placebo.

"There is still a 33 percent chance that the patient death was on the placebo arm", Simeonidis wrote in a note to clients. He reiterated his "outperform" rating on the stock.

Prader-Willi syndrome is the most common known genetic cause of life-threatening obesity. People with the disorder have an unrelenting hunger that drives them to overeat, which leads to excessive weight gain.

Zafgen has said patients with the disorder have a 3 percent annual death rate, which would imply one or two deaths per year, suggesting it is possible the death is sporadic, Cowen and Company analysts wrote in a research note.

The trials on beloranib started in October last year and the drug had passed all safety tests conducted by experts so far, analysts said.

"We are encouraged that the trial is not on clinical hold, although such possibility cannot be fully ruled-out at this point," Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz said.

Beloranib, which is administered through an injection, is also being tested as a first-in-class treatment for obesity.

Zafgen's stock was up 23 percent at $19.34 in late afternoon trading. The stock fell to a record low of $10.90, before hitting a high of $20.70.

