BERLIN Zalando (ZALG.DE) is on the lookout for further acquisitions and partnerships and has technology firms on its shopping list, management board member Rubin Ritter said on Thursday.

"We hope we will be able to make some further good acquisitions," Ritter told reporters on a conference call after publishing first-quarter results.

"We always said that we are primarily looking for tech companies and for companies with specific capabilities that fit well into our strategy," he added.

Zalando announced earlier that it had bought e-commerce software provider Tradebyte to help digitize stock in retailers' warehouses. Ritter declined to disclose the purchase price.

