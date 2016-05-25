Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's [UBER.UL] operations in the Asian financial city.
TEL AVIV Israel's Zebra Medical Vision raised $12 million in a funding round led by Utah-based healthcare provider Intermountain Healthcare, with the participation of existing investors.
Intermountain plans to work with Zebra to accelerate the creation of imaging algorithms to improve patient care.
Zebra Medical, founded in 2014, seeks to teach computers to automatically read and diagnose medical imaging data. Its analytics engine helps physicians and healthcare providers analyze millions of imaging records.
Current algorithms are in the fields of bone health, cardiovascular analysis, liver and lung indications.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)
TAIPEI China's embattled LeEco aims to cut its U.S. workforce to as few as 60 people from around 500 earlier this year, as the Netflix-to-Tesla-like group streamlines global operations to shake off a cash crunch, a person with knowledge of the plan said.