ChemChina gets nearly 95 percent of Syngenta, seeks more
ZURICH ChemChina has accumulated nearly 95 percent of shares in Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta as part of its $43 billion tender offer, China's biggest foreign takeover to date.
Indian outsourcing services provider Zensar Technologies Ltd (ZENT.NS) is in acquisition talks with at least two U.S.-based companies to boost its offerings in its largest export market.
A deal could cost Zensar between $20 million and $50 million, its chief executive officer, Ganesh Natarajan, said in a phone interview from the company's headquarters in the western Indian city of Pune.
The Indian company, being advised by boutique financial advisory firm The Chesapeake Group, is talking to firms specializing in either managing large, complex computer networks or providing business software management consultancy, he said.
A possible acquisition could add 150-200 local staff in the computer networks area, or about 60-70 consultants specializing in the use of business management software from SAP AG (SAPG.DE), Natarajan said.
"We've been at it in the last four months ... if we get the right fit, we can certainly do it during this year," he said.
VICTORIA, British Columbia The two parties set to take power in Canada's Pacific province of British Columbia vowed on Tuesday to block Kinder Morgan Inc's plans to expand an oil pipeline, setting up a fight with energy-rich Alberta and the federal government.