STUTTGART German auto supplier ZF Friedrichshafen [ZFF.UL] would consider further small acquisitions, it said on Thursday, as it sets up integration teams to complete its purchase of U.S. rival TRW TRW.N in the first half of 2015.

"I will not rule out smaller acquisitions," Chief Executive Stefan Sommer told Reuters in an interview, adding that further large takeovers were not on the agenda.

The main task now was to absorb TRW, he said.

ZF said it had appointed German executive Franz Kleiner, who headed the company's Industrial Technology division, to lead its North America business starting next year.

"We are putting together integration teams and are working to ensure we fulfil all the relevant regulatory requirements," Sommer told a news conference.

ZF also said it would hire TRW executive Peter Lake to the management board with responsibility for markets.

Sommer said he could not say how many other TRW managers would join ZF until the deal formally closed, since detailed contractual negotiations -- in particular regarding salaries of board members -- were not possible until then.

He said he could not predict how many board members of TRW would join ZF, a potentially thorny issue since salaries of ZF board members were lower than those hitherto awarded to TRW's management board, and TRW executives may have to take a pay cut.

Below the management board level there were no significant differences in salary between the companies, Sommer said.

On a standalone basis TRW said it expected to see an increase in sales in 2014 to more than 18 billion euros ($22.2 billion), from 16.8 billion euros last year.

For the next three years, ZF expects annual sales growth of over 8 percent, Sommer said.

ZF will release detailed 2014 results on April 14.

Separately, Sommer said the full effects of the crisis in Russia were unknown but there was already a noticeable tendency for Russian companies to turn to Chinese, rather than European, partners.

"Technology embargoes have made it virtually impossible for Russia to get the components needed to build trucks. So the Russians are now establishing networks of other suppliers, and the Chinese are benefiting from this," Sommer said.

(Editing by Mark Potter)