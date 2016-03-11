Chairman of China Zheshang Bank Shen Renkang, a delegate of the National People's Congress (NPC), poses for pictures after an interview with Reuters during an interval of the NPC, in Beijing, China, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Shu Zhang

BEIJING China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd IPO-CZSB.HK, whose initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong will reportedly raise up to $2 billion, is seeking growth from its non-lending business to help fund China's economic development, the bank's chairman said.

Zheshang Bank, based in the coastal province of Zhejiang, is expanding its asset management and capital markets businesses, diversifying from traditional lending, Shen Renkang told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

"The next five years will be a trying period for banks," Shen said. "We are under huge pressure, as the price of China's economic restructuring will largely be paid by banks."

China's mid-tier banks are moving to rely less on traditional lending as bad loans soared to their highest level in a decade. Many are turning to non-lending activities to shore-up eroding capital buffers and boost income.

In the year through September, Zheshang Bank managed to increase net profit by 27 percent to 5.6 billion yuan ($862 million), according to its IPO prospectus. Assets grew more than 50 percent to over 1 trillion yuan in January-September.

The bank's IPO is on schedule with cornerstone investors including Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (600188.SS), Shen said. The bank will also list in mainland China at an appropriate time, he added.

Bookbuilding is to begin on March 16, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, previously reported.

AGGRESSIVE STRATEGIES

Zheshang Bank aims to double assets to 2 trillion yuan by 2020, according to a planning document released in June by Zhejiang's provincial government.

The growth comes as the bank pushes aggressively into "non-standard investment" activities. Loans accounted for just 33 percent of assets at September-end compared with 45 percent at the end of 2012, its exchange filing showed.

Over the same period, its investment assets grew to 46 percent of its total from 8 percent.

The bank creates investment funds from money raised by selling high-risk, high-return wealth management products to institutional investors and wealthy individuals. It then uses the funds to finance industrial consolidation and overseas acquisitions, Shen said.

He said the bank is financing "several hundred listed companies" for mergers and acquisitions, and providing advisory services along the way.

"Our non-standard investment is supporting the development of capital markets," he said.

"During a period of economic restructuring, only industrial consolidation can remove over-capacity and help de-leverage. But listed firms don't have enough money to consolidate, which gives banks many opportunities."

For Zheshang bank, the move also helps to capture the best companies, which are turning to the country's booming bond market and bigger state lenders for cheaper funds.

"Our primary purpose is to gain first-class clients," Shen said of his bank's capital markets business. "Many have become our loyal clients."

(Reporting by Shu Zhang, Clark Li and Matthew Miller; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Christopher Cushing)