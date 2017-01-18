WASHINGTON The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.

The ITC said the products at issue included smartphones, laptops, televisions, Bluray players and gaming systems. It identified 17 firms whose products it wanted to examine, including Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Lenovo Group Ltd, LG Electronics Inc, MediaTek Inc, Motorola Mobility, Qualcomm Inc and Sony Corp.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)