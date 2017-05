White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest pauses as he speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said on Friday that a representative of the Minnesota dentist who killed a celebrated lion in Zimbabwe had reached out to the agency.

Walter Palmer's representative contacted the agency on Thursday afternoon, a spokesman for the agency said.

"The Service's investigation is ongoing," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Emily Stephenson)