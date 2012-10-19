Shares of Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP.O) fell by nearly a third on Friday after a report on Forbes' website alleged that the cancer drugmaker withheld crucial information from its investors, including a regulatory warning letter related to mid-stage trial data of its chemotherapy drug palifosfamide.

The warning letter flagged by the article was from 2009 and was addressed to Sant Chawla of Santa Monica, California-based Sarcoma Oncology Center, who the report identified as the lead investigator for the trial. (link.reuters.com/tuz43t)

Ziopharm said in a statement that a U.S. Food and Drug Administration Form 483 -- which highlights the regulator's concerns following a site inspection -- was issued to the investigator and had nothing to do with the outcome of its study.

The company said it stood by the data generated at the investigator's site and that an independent auditor had concluded that the study site's violations had no impact on its Picasso study or on the quality of its data.

Ziopharm added that the investigator had resolved all the regulatory issues, raised in the article, in 2010.

The Picasso study was testing palifosfamide as a treatment for metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The drug is currently in late-stage development for the same indication.

The company has also started enrolling patients for a late-stage trial testing the drug as a treatment for small cell lung cancer.

The author of the Forbes article was identified as a private investor and contributor for the Forbes website, who holds a short position in Ziopharm's stock.

The company's shares closed down 7 percent at $4.35 on the Nasdaq. They touched a low of $3.36 earlier on Friday.

(Reporting By Esha Dey and Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore, Editing by Anthony Kurian)