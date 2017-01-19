EU clears EDF's takeover of Areva's nuclear reactors business
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators approved on Monday French utility EDF's planned takeover of the nuclear reactors business of Areva , confirming a Reuters report earlier this month.
PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that aircraft engine maker Safran's (SAF.PA) bid for jet interiors supplier Zodiac (ZODC.PA) would strengthen the country's aerospace industry.
"The President of the Republic welcomes this fine industrial deal which will strengthen the French aeronautics industry," Hollande said in a statement issued by his office.
Safran has launched a $9 billion agreed bid for seats manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace ZODC.PA to create the world's third-largest aerospace supplier as the industry bulks up to tackle record high output plans.
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.