Mediterranean style restaurant chain Zoe's Kitchen filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $80.5 million in an initial public offering.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates.

Founded in 1995, Zoe's focuses on serving healthy options such as Greek salad and pita pizza.

The company owns 111 restaurants in 15 states and plans to add another 28 to 30 restaurants in 2014.

Zoe's is hoping to ride a strong wave of IPOs from restaurant chains, including Potbelly Corp (PBPB.O), Noodle's & Co (NDLS.O), Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY.O) and Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG.O).

The company's revenue rose 46 percent to about $116.4 million in 2013, but reported a wider loss of $3.7 million. (r.reuters.com/juf57v)

Jefferies LLC, Piper Jaffray & Co and Robert W. Baird & Co Inc are among the lead underwriters.

The restaurant chain plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ZOES."

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

(Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore)