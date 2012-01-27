LISBON A vote next week promises to be a watershed moment for shareholders in Portuguese pay-TV provider Zon Multimedia ZON.LS.

The past few years have not provided an easy ride for Zon investors and the value of their investment has shriveled from more than 9 euros in late 2007 to just 2.53 by Thursday's close.

On Monday they get the chance to a approve a rule change which could significantly jazz up the stock's investment appeal. The vote is likely to open the way for one of its shareholders to snap up a larger chunk of the company and, subsequently, for a merger with another key player in Portugal.

What's more, the backroom maneuvering over control of Zon is revealing about the dynamics of Portugal's economy -- leading banks forced to shed assets and a company from ex-colony Angola looking to buy a key asset in the former imperial power.

Intriguingly, the key actor in the power play is Isabel dos Santos, entrepreneurial daughter of Angola's long-serving President Jose Eduardo dos Santos. Her Angolan-based company Kento is one of Zon's main shareholders with a 10 percent stake.

Spun off from Portugal Telecom in 2007, Zon is Portugal's largest pay-TV operator and top provider of bundled TV, Internet and phone services. It's an easily-recognizable household name in Portugal as it also runs the local multiplex and is a major sponsor and broadcaster of the Portuguese soccer Premier League.

Next week's shareholder meeting looks set to wave through the removal of a cap limiting shareholders to just 10 percent of the votes on any major corporate decision. The removal would allow Kento to raise its holding, by buying the stakes held by two Portuguese banking groups.

And that could pave the way to a share-swap merger, possibly with telecoms group Sonaecom (SNC.LS), which the banks had long opposed. Which is why Zon shares have already risen more than 20 percent since the voting reform was proposed on December 23.

UNDER PRESSURE

Analysts say the voting change is practically guaranteed to be approved by the required two thirds of shares represented by the main shareholders at the meeting.

The reason? The banks need the money that a bid could deliver as they are under pressure to deleverage and increase their capital ratios to meet tough new European regulations.

Zon's largest single shareholder, state-run bank Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD), had proposed the removal of the cap jointly with second-largest holder Espirito Santo. CGD has a 10.8 percent stake and Espirito Santo a combined 10 percent stake.

"With the statutory unshielding approved, it is likely that Isabel dos Santos reinforces her position in Zon, namely by buying Caixa's and Grupo Espirito Santo's stakes," said Alexandra Delgado, an analyst at Millennium Investment Banking.

Isabel dos Santos would thus emerge as a key player in a long-awaited merger in Portugal's telecommunications sector.

The secretive London-trained half-Angolan, half-Russian has minority stakes in many companies in Angola and abroad, including in Portugal, where she also owns high-end fashion stores on Lisbon's luxury shopping thoroughfare.

"Such an increase by Isabel dos Santos should open the way for a possible merger with another operator, more specifically with Sonaecom," Delgado said.

Market experts have long argued that four telecom operators in a mature market and recession-hit economy like Portugal are at least one too many.

Zon and Sonaecom are seen as the most likely candidates to form a joint outfit, thanks to the sizeable synergy savings on offer, worth perhaps a quarter of their joint market cap, and the advantages of jointly competing against former monopoly Portugal Telecom PTC.LS.

Synergies are estimated at over 300 million euros.

ALMOST AN EQUAL

A merger would add an own mobile phone service that Zon does not have and general dimension and firepower to the possible new operator, making a sizeable stake in it attractive for Kento, which is looking to expand in fast-growing Angola and enter Europe via the former colonial master Portugal.

"The operator resulting from such a merger will be able to compete almost as an equal with PT in all market segments. Zon shareholders, including the Angolans, know that this is a sector with very long investment cycles and one needs to have dimension and capacity to invest," said another analyst.

BPI bank analysts also said there is "a strong probability that Grupo Espirito Santo will sell its stake" to the Angolans.

Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado, chief executive of Banco Espirito Santo, said recently the Zon stake is "less strategic" than the one the group has in Portugal Telecom.

CGD is also obliged to sell non-strategic assets.

"CGD's participation in Zon is of a predominantly financial nature," a bank spokesman said when asked if the stake was strategic and could be sold.

While Zon had in the past attracted interest from other investors, including international private equity funds, that interest has mostly petered out due to the debt crisis.

Portugal's credit rating being cuts to junk status by major ratings agencies was also a measure unlikely to increase the appeal of Portuguese assets to foreigners.

At Zon a spokesman declined to comment on possible consolidation scenarios. The result of the shareholder vote is to be announced before noon on Monday.

(Writing By Andrei Khalip; Editing by David Holmes)