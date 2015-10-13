How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Drug developer Zosano Pharma Corp said a mid-stage study testing its experimental patch to treat low blood sugar met the main goal.
The company said the patch, ZP-Glucagon, normalized blood sugar in all the patients who received it.
ZP-Glucagon is the lead treatment that Zosano is developing. The company is also developing a therapy for osteoporosis in early studies.
The company said on Tuesday the study compared ZP-Glucagon to an intramuscular injection that is meant to reverse low-blood sugar in patients who are given insulin to treat Type 1 diabetes.
Zosano said the patch was well-tolerated.
Up to Monday's close, the Fremont, California-based company's shares had lost about 75 percent of their value since they went public on Jan. 27.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru,; Editing by Don Sebastian)
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Debra Bright said she battled for years with mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.