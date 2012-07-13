Passersby walk along a footbridge in front of the ZTE building in Nanshan Hi-Tech Industrial Estate, in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, in this June 9, 2011 file photo. The FBI has opened a criminal investigation into ZTE Corp over the Chinese company’s sale of banned... REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

HONG KONG Shares of ZTE Corp (000063.SZ)(0763.HK), the world's No.5 telecommunications equipment maker, hovered at lowest in more than three years on Friday after a report said the U.S. Federal Investigation Bureau was investigating its sale of banned U.S. computer equipment to Iran.

ZTE's Hong Kong-listed shares traded roughly flat at the open. Its shares have been trading at lows not seen since about March 2009.

The FBI has opened a criminal investigation into ZTE Corp over the Chinese company's sale of banned U.S. computer equipment to Iran and its alleged subsequent attempts to cover it up and obstruct a Department of Commerce probe, the Smoking Gun website said in a report seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The federal investigation stems from a Reuters report in March that Shenzhen, China-based ZTE, a telecommunications equipment maker, had sold Iran's largest telecoms company a powerful surveillance system capable of monitoring landline, mobile and Internet communications, according to interviews and contract documents.

(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)