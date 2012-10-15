HONG KONG Shares of China's ZTE Corp (0763.HK) logged their biggest drop in three months, after the telecom equipment maker flagged a third-quarter loss that would erase its profit earlier in the year and Fitch placed the company's ratings on negative watch.

ZTE, which relies on overseas customers for half of its sales, is expected to post its first quarterly loss since it was listed in Hong Kong in 2004 due to project delays in a slowing global economy.

Shenzhen-based ZTE and cross-town rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL, the world's fifth and second-largest telecom gear makers respectively, are grappling with weakening sales as some clients postpone spending on telecom equipment.

A shrinking order book would erode the companies' near-term outlook, which has already been clouded by a U.S. congressional report that urged American firms to stop doing business with them due to potential security concerns.

ZTE, China's No. 2 telecom equipment maker, said on Sunday that it will report a third-quarter loss of as much as 2 billion yuan ($319.1 million). It is slated to announce its earnings results on October 25.

The company said it would post a nine-month loss of up to 1.75 billion yuan, after reporting a first-half profit of 244.88 million yuan.

ZTE blamed the forecast loss on a delay in some international telecom projects and a large number of low-margin contracts in Europe, Asia and the domestic market. But the company told analysts on a conference call late on Sunday it expected to be profitable for the full year.

Some analysts are doubtful it can achieve this, saying the current situation should persist for the rest of the year.

"I'm quite doubtful that they'll be profitable for the full year. They need to sell things to do that, but the fact is, sales for their flagship products - telecom equipment and handsets - will still be quite weak for the rest of the year," said Michael Li of Everbright Securities in Hong Kong.

He added that reduced sales in China, which make up around half of ZTE's revenues, and in Africa, which account for about 10 percent, had a big impact on the company's bottom line.

A change in the system under which Chinese telecom carriers procure equipment from ZTE had also cut sales, ZTE management told analysts on the Sunday conference call.

Previously, ZTE signed procurement contracts with the provincial branches of telecom carriers. But now ZTE needs additional agreements with the carriers' head offices, increasing the time needed to seal some deals, analysts said.

ZTE said its earnings had also partly been hurt after it curtailed sales to Iran early this year because of global sanctions.

Fitch Ratings put the company's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings of BB- on negative watch, saying ZTE's third-quarter results were "significantly worse" than its expectations.

SHARES SLIDE

ZTE shares closed 15.8 percent lower at HK$10.56, their biggest decline since July 16 and lagging a flat performance in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

The expected loss comes despite a gain of 370 million yuan from the disposal of ZTE Special Equipment Co Ltd.

The outlook for ZTE, the world's No. 4 handset maker, has been weighed down by the U.S. Congress committee report released last week as the U.S. government launched a probe.

The report warned that China could use equipment made by ZTE and Huawei Technologies to spy on certain communications and threaten vital systems through computerized links. Both companies have denied the allegations.

Some analysts said the investigation would cut government deals and provide opportunities for Western rivals such as Ericsson (ERICb.ST), Alcatel-Lucent SA ALUA.PA, Nokia-Siemens Networks.

"From the (U.S) government's perspective, the government may not allow Huawei or ZTE to participate in their national network infrastructure (projects), so definitely this will be an opportunity for the other three giants in the telecom equipment sector," said Jessie Yu, a Singapore-based analyst at Frost and Sullivan. ($1 = 6.2672 Chinese yuan)

(Additional reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Ryan Woo)