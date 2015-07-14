Peugeot gears up with nuTonomy for self-driving car test
FRANKFURT French carmaker Peugeot is partnering with Boston, Massachusetts-based tech firm nuTonomy to test self-driving cars in Singapore.
HONG KONG Shares of Chinese telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp were set to surge more than 30 percent in early Tuesday trade after the board approved an A-share buyback plan estimated at no more than 1 billion yuan ($161 million).
Shenzhen-based ZTE posted a 42 percent rise in quarterly net profit in April as strong global demand for 4G infrastructure boosted sales.
SAN FRANCISCO Microsoft Corp's announcement of a suite of new education products on Tuesday shows the company's determination to reverse a major shift that has taken place in U.S. classrooms in recent years: for most educators and school districts, Google's Chromebook is now the computer of choice.