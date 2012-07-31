Toshiba asks Western Digital again to drop challenge to Toshiba's chip business sale
TOKYO Toshiba Corp on Wednesday asked Western Digital Corp once again to stop challenging the Japanese conglomerate's plans to sell its chip business.
SAN FRANCISCO A California law firm representing a stockholder has filed a class-action lawsuit against Zynga Inc, accusing the game publisher of failing to disclose a rapid decline in users and revenue.
The social gaming giant behind "Farmville" and a plethora of other Facebook games last week stunned Wall Street by reporting quarterly results well below expectations and slashing its 2012 revenue forecast. Its stock plummeted 42 percent to a record low and analysts cut their recommendations on the stock.
Zynga's results also cast a pall over Facebook Inc because the No. 1 social network relies on Zynga for roughly 15 percent of its revenue.
In its lawsuit submitted late on Monday, the law firm Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP accused Zynga of concealing declines in users and the sale of virtual goods, the company's prime revenue source.
Zynga declined to comment.
Its shares fell 3 percent to $2.91 in morning trading.
(Reporting By Gerry Shih; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, John Wallace and Andrew Hay)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp on Wednesday asked Western Digital Corp once again to stop challenging the Japanese conglomerate's plans to sell its chip business.
DETROIT Delphi Automotive PLC will partner with Paris-based Transdev Group, a public transport service controlled by the French government, to develop an automated on-demand shuttle service in Europe, the companies said on Wednesday.