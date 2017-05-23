By Neha Wadekar
| KISUMU, Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya May 23 President Donald Trump's
dramatic expansion of a policy blocking U.S. aid to
organisations offering abortion services will have one sure
result, say medical workers in this city: more abortions.
The United States reinstated the "Mexico City Policy" in
January, cutting some $600 million in funds for family planning
programmes overseas.
Last week its scope suddenly mushroomed. Trump expanded it
to affect $8.8 billion worth of global health funding, including
programmes on HIV/AIDS, malaria and child health.
The extension requires all health organisations receiving
U.S. aid to guarantee they do not provide abortion services or
discuss abortion policy, even if the abortion-related activities
are funded by non-U.S. government sources.
The policy means cuts to programmes like the one run by
Kenyan nurse Monica Oguttu, who founded the Kisumu Medical and
Education Trust to help poor women get health care and education
in the country's third largest-city.
The trust had been scheduled to receive a total of $2
million from USAID from 2017 to 2021, around 56 percent of its
budget. It now expects to lose all its U.S. funding.
Oguttu founded the organisation after discovering that half
of the women in her gynaecological ward in a Nairobi teaching
hospital were there because of the damage done by backstreet
abortions.
"One in five of them went home in a coffin," she said.
"There was a 17-year-old girl who had lost her uterus and had
damage to her rectum. She went home with a colostomy bag ... We
would like to save these women."
The Mexico City Policy, started in 1984, has in the past
been routinely rescinded under Democratic administrations and
reinstated under Republican ones.
Oguttu said she remembered when President George Bush
reinstated the policy in 2001. Aid groups had to shut eight
clinics in Kenya and hike prices in others, according to a study
by the Washington D.C.-based Population Action International.
"Suddenly there were no contraceptive methods," she said.
"We had so many more complications having to do with
post-abortion care from unsafe abortions ... We saw it happen
last time and we dread it coming again."
Cuts will force Oguttu's trust to start charging for
contraceptives which are currently free, she said.
The Kenyan health ministry, recently rocked by strikes in
public hospitals and a major corruption scandal, did not return
calls seeking comment.
AFRICA-WIDE STUDY
A 2011 Stanford University study looked at the effects of
the Mexico City Policy on 261,116 women in 20 countries across
sub-Saharan Africa.
It found a dramatic jump in abortion rates during 2001-2008,
when the policy was in place, compared to 1994-2001, when it was
rescinded.
Abortions went up, on average, from 10.4 per 10,000 women to
14.5 per 10,000. In poor countries most dependent on U.S. money
for reproductive health services, abortions more than doubled.
Joyce, 24, had an abortion at the Kisumu clinic last year so
she could continue her university studies. Afterwards, it gave
her an IUD contraceptive.
"My life would have been miserable. It would
have forced me to drop out of school," she whispered.
Sitting next to her at the clinic, bright-eyed Margaret
Apiyo, 27, said she did not use its abortion services but came
for check-ups and to give birth. Despite complications, she has
had two healthy daughters.
"They took good care of me, together with the baby I was
carrying," she said happily. "Finally I was safe."
The Trump administration says overseas aid for health
programmes will continue, but might be redirected to different
providers.
"Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance does not reduce
the amount of global health assistance the U.S. Government makes
available, and funding previously obligated will not be
affected," the State Department said in a statement.
On a continent with hundreds of millions of Christians and
Muslims, some African anti-abortion groups applaud the U.S.
measures.
"If prevention information was given out widely
then we could curb these abortion cases," said Joseph Peter
Kamande, director of programming at charity Abstinence Kenya.
"We think pro-life is better for us in Kenya."
A U.S. government-funded study released in 2007 found
abstinence-only programs to be widely ineffective.
In response to the reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy,
the international campaign She Decides was launched in January
with the goal of making up the initial $600 million shortfall in
funding.
Led by Dutch development minister Lilianne Ploumen, it has
since raised $181 million.
"The impact on millions of women and men will be huge," she
said in a statement on the U.S. policy. "The number of abortions
will not fall, as the U.S. wants, but will in fact rise."
Chimaraoke Izugbara, at the Nairobi-based Africa Population
Health Research Centre, said that even if other donors replaced
U.S. funding, the money would come at the expense of other
health needs.
"While funding may go into the provision of safe abortion
services, that will divert attention from other things that they
are doing, like nutrition, like child health," he said.
(Additional reporting by Katharine Houreld; editing by Andrew
Roche)