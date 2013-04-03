By Verna Gates
| BIRMINGHAM, Ala, April 2
BIRMINGHAM, Ala, April 2 The Alabama Senate
passed an abortion bill on Tuesday critics say would limit
access to the procedure with stricter requirements for clinics
that provide it.
The Senate passed the bill on a vote of 22-10, after the
House passed a similar bill in February. A committee will
reconcile the two bills before the proposed legislation goes to
the Alabama Governor, Dr. Robert Bentley, who is expected to
sign it into law.
A similar bill in Mississippi is threatening to close the
state's lone abortion clinic, as a federal judge ponders its
future after the clinic filed a lawsuit. The Alabama bill
follows passage of new anti-abortion laws in North Dakota and
Arkansas in the past month.
The Alabama bill, called The Women's Health and Safety Act,
would mandate that an Alabama-licensed physician be present at
every abortion and those doctors would be required to have
admitting privileges at local hospitals.
Most clinics hire out-of-town physicians to provide abortion
procedures and partner with local doctors who have hospital
admitting privileges to provide follow-up care.
Critics say the bill would make it difficult or impossible
for the clinics to do business.
"This legislation will make it harder to access health care,
which will put women's health in danger," said Planned
Parenthood Southeast Vice President of Public Policy Nikema
Williams, following the vote to pass the bill.
The bill would also require reporting the name of the baby's
father to law enforcement if the abortion is performed on a
minor less than 16 years of age.
Alabama has four remaining abortion clinics, since the
clinic bombed by Eric Rudolph lost its license to operate on May
18, 2012. Rudolph, who killed two people and injured 150 others
in a series of bombings in the late 1990s, is incarcerated in
the supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.
State Sen. Harri Anne Smith, an independent and one of
Alabama's five women senators, said she opposed abortion but
expressed fear that the bill was unconstitutional and would
attract a lawsuit.
"Upholding the Constitution is a very serious matter, as is
putting life at stake," said Smith. "Women will resort to
backroom procedures and taking their own lives."
State Sen. Linda Coleman, a Democrat, cited the relative
safety of abortion procedures, with two deaths in Alabama
reported last year resulting from procedures.
"And how many fatalities for the unborn child?" retorted the
bill's sponsor, Republican state Sen. Scott Beason.
While Beason touted the bill as a safety measure, opponents
called it an attempt to limit the rights of women. Two hundred
people gathered around the capitol at a mid-day rally to protest
the law.
"You don't have any business in my home, in my bedroom or in
my body," said Coleman.
Lawmakers voted down a proposed amendment that would have
prohibited hospitals from denying admitting privileges to
abortion doctors solely because they performed the procedures.
Lawmakers in several states have passed new restrictions on
abortion rights in the past two years, including laws approved
in the last month in North Dakota and Arkansas that are seen as
direct new challenges to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v.
Wade that legalized abortion in 1973.
North Dakota in late March became the first state to approve
a ban on most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected,
about six weeks into pregnancy, and the first to ban abortions
solely because of fetal genetic anomalies.
(Reporting by Verna Gates; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Todd
Eastham)