By Suzi Parker
| LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 16
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 16 Groups supporting
the right to abortion filed suit on Tuesday challenging an
Arkansas law that would ban most abortions after 12 weeks,
seeking to block one of the nation's most restrictive abortion
measures before it takes effect in July.
The Republican-controlled Arkansas legislature overrode
Democratic Governor Mike Beebe's veto of the controversial
measure in March. At the time, it was the most restrictive state
abortion law in the nation.
Since then North Dakota lawmakers passed a law banning
abortion as early as six weeks.
The Arkansas Human Heartbeat Protection Act would ban most
abortions at about 12 weeks of pregnancy, once a fetal heartbeat
can be detected by a standard ultrasound.
It includes exemptions for rape, incest, the life of the
mother and major fetal conditions. Doctors who violate the law
risk having their licenses revoked by the state Medical Board.
Eleven states including Arkansas already ban abortions at 20
weeks or later, according to Kate Bernyk, spokesman for The
Center for Reproductive Rights.
Eight states enforce the bans: Arkansas, Louisiana,
Oklahoma, Kansas, Indiana, Alabama, Nebraska and North Carolina.
Similar measures in Arizona, Georgia and Idaho have been blocked
by the courts.
The Arkansas lawsuit, filed in federal court on Tuesday by
the Center for Reproductive Rights, the national American Civil
Liberties Union and the ACLU's Arkansas chapter, asked for a
temporary injunction against the law. It was filed on behalf of
two Arkansas doctors who perform abortions.
"It's a clear violation of U.S. Court rulings, dating back
40 years," said Rita Sklar, director of the ACLU of Arkansas.
Aaron Sadler, spokesman for Arkansas Attorney General Dustin
McDaniel, said the state had been expecting the lawsuit.
"It is our responsibility to defend state law, and we will
do so in this litigation," Sadler said.
Planned Parenthood, which is the nation's largest abortion
provider and operates clinics in Arkansas, fought the measure.
"This restrictive ban on safe and legal abortion puts the
health and safety of Arkansas women and their families at risk,"
said Jill June, chief executive of Planned Parenthood of the
Heartland. "A woman may need an abortion for many different
reasons, and she should be trusted to make her own personal
private medical decisions."
Jerry Cox, president of Family Council of Arkansas, which
opposes abortion, said he thinks the courts will allow the
Arkansas measure to stand.
"If the state of Arkansas ends up spending public funds to
defend a law that protects human life, that's an excellent use
of our public dollars."
