By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Jan 22 The U.S. House of
Representatives passed a bill permanently barring federal
funding of abortions on Thursday after Republican leaders
dropped harsher anti-abortion legislation due to opposition from
some of the party's moderate lawmakers.
Passage of the bill, and the setback for conservative House
Republicans when the more restrictive abortion legislation was
set aside, came on the 42nd anniversary of the Roe v. Wade
decision legalizing the procedure.
The abortion fight highlighted fissures within the party
that wants to use its new majority to undercut Democrats as the
2016 presidential race begins to heat up.
President Barack Obama said in a statement released by the
White House that the House-passed bill "would intrude on women's
reproductive freedom and access to health care and unnecessarily
restrict the private insurance choices that consumers have."
The bill builds on a funding ban that was mostly in place
already. It surfaced on the House floor after a rift over a
measure that would have prohibited abortions 20 weeks after
conception.
The bill that was approved, on a mostly partisan vote of
242-179, prohibits federal subsidies for people using health
insurance plans that cover abortions. It faces opposition in the
100-member Senate, where at least 60 votes are needed to clear
procedural roadblocks.
A House Republican leadership aide, asked about the abrupt
change in plans late on Wednesday and decision to pull the
20-week abortion measure, said, "Some concerns were raised by
men and women members that still need to be worked out."
The developments came as anti-abortion marchers converged on
Washington in an annual protest of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court
decision making it legal for women to have abortions.
A crowd of mainly young people gathered on the National
Mall, which stretches from the U.S. Capitol to the Lincoln
Memorial.
Republicans are in full control of Congress for the first
time since 2006, after their big win in November's midterm
elections. But in addition to abortion, they are already
struggling with how to deal with controversial issues ranging
from immigration to how to pay for expensive infrastructure
repairs.
The party's conservative base has long pushed to chip away
at Roe v. Wade, which declared that women have a right to an
abortion at least in the first three months of pregnancy.
At the same time, many Republicans worry that raising the
entire abortion debate now could hurt their chances of luring
women voters who will be so important in the 2016 presidential
election.
Representative Renee Ellmers and Representative Susan Brooks
have traveled around the country holding town halls with women
to discuss the issues they care about.
"We have got to do a better job messaging with women in this
country," Ellmers said earlier this month at an event sponsored
by Main Street Partnership, a group of centrist Republicans.
A bill similar to the 20-week ban passed the House in
mid-2013. While Republicans have since grown their majority in
the 435-member House, moderates are becoming more vocal with the
2016 presidential elections nearing.
"No question, women members ... were quite eloquent about
the problem with the reportable rape language," said moderate
Republican Representative Charlie Dent. That provision would
have allowed women to have an abortion after 20 weeks of
pregnancy if they were victims of rape. But they had to have
reported the rape to law enforcement.
