By David Beasley
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA May 25 The FBI says it is investigating
"intentional" fires that erupted this week at two Atlanta-area
women's clinics, one of which performs abortions.
"FBI-Atlanta is seeking information regarding intentional
fires," the agency said in a statement.
It said the first of the blazes occurred on Sunday morning
after someone broke out the front window of a gynecological
office and set a fire inside the building.
"An incendiary substance was present," the FBI said in its
statement. "Laboratory results are pending."
On its website, the doctor's office told patients that "the
office sustained severe damage."
On Wednesday, a second fire broke out at a suburban Atlanta
abortion clinic, the FBI said.
It took about 20 minutes to get the second fire under
control, Cobb County Fire Department spokeswoman Denell Boyd
said on Friday. There were patients inside the clinic when the
fire erupted, but they were on a different floor of the building
and no one was injured.
Georgia Right to Life, which opposes abortion, said in a
statement that it "categorically condemns violence of any kind.
Such actions are abhorrent and have no place in a civil
society."
Earlier this year, there were burglaries at the headquarters
of the Georgia Obstetric and Gynecological Society and two
OB/GYN offices in Atlanta, said Pat Cota, the society's
executive director. Laptop computers were stolen, she said.
The doctor's office damaged in Sunday's fire was one of the
two offices burglarized earlier in the year, Cota added.
"It's bizarre," Cota said on Friday of the burglaries and
fires. "We just wish it would stop."
She did not elaborate, but Georgia recently passed
legislation outlawing most abortions after 20 weeks of
pregnancy.
