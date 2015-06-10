By Bill Cotterell
| TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 10
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 10 Women seeking
abortions in Florida will be required to make two visits to a
clinic, with a mandatory 24-hour waiting period in between, to
end a pregnancy under a bill signed into law on Wednesday.
Republican Governor Rick Scott signed the measure, passed
this spring by the Republican-controlled state legislature,
without comment.
"This means women will be empowered to make fully informed
decisions," said Republican state Representative Jennifer
Sullivan, who sponsored the legislation. "It's just common
courtesy to have a face-to-face conversation with your doctor
about such an important decision - especially for such an
irreversible procedure as an abortion."
Opponents said it would unnecessarily burden women by
creating a stressful waiting period and additional expense.
The bill was amended to let doctors waive the waiting period
in cases of rape, incest, domestic violence or human
trafficking.
The push for more restrictive waiting periods comes amid a
wave of anti-abortion laws passed by a number of states in
recent years as conservatives seek to chip away at the U.S.
Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision to legalize
abortion [ID: nL1N0XZ1TM].
When Florida's law takes effect on July 1, 28 states will
require a waiting period for an abortion, with several states
requiring waits as long as 72 hours, according to the Guttmacher
Institute, which tracks reproductive policy.
Currently, 11 states require women to make two clinic visits
for an abortion, the institute added. With restrictions passed
by Florida and other states this year, the count will soon rise
to 14.
Michelle Richardson, director of public policy for the ACLU
of Florida, said her organization was considering a legal
challenge to the new Florida law.
"With this dangerous law, Florida is joining other states in
the race to the bottom for limiting women's ability to make
their own personal healthcare decisions," she said. "Not only is
the 24-hour mandatory delay medically unnecessary, it could in
fact interfere with a woman's health."
The state legislature approved the bill in late April, with
most Republicans voting for it and most Democrats opposed.
State law already required an "informed consent" briefing to
tell women the state of gestation and the possible side effects
of abortion, but that talk could be delivered immediately before
the procedure.
(Editing by Letitia Stein and Peter Cooney)