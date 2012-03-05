By Michael Peltier
| TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 5
A controversial
measure requiring women to wait 24 hours before undergoing an
abortion stalled on Monday in the Florida Senate, virtually
ending the possibility of its passage before lawmakers adjourn
later this week.
A procedural vote to bring the issue to the floor from
committee failed on a 23-16 vote, less than the two-thirds
needed in the 40-member chamber.
The failure makes the issue unavailable for further debate,
while highlighting the divisions even among Republicans over a
hot-button issue for social conservatives nationwide in this
presidential election year.
Minutes after the vote, Senate President Mike Haridopolos, a
Republican from Merritt Island, said the issue was settled and
would not return.
"There are some folks who are in the pro-choice caucus
within my Republican caucus who didn't want to vote for
this," Haridopolos told reporters. "I think that (procedural)
vote expressed where people are at."
Last week, the Florida House of Representatives passed a
similar measure that would have made women wait 24 hours after
seeing a physician before an abortion could be performed.
Patients would have had to be told that a fetus feels pain at 20
weeks, an assertion that prompted spirited debate in the
scientific community.
Further, the bill required doctors who perform abortions to
take a yearly ethics course as part of their continuing
education.
Over the past few years, Florida lawmakers have passed a
series of bills aimed at restricting abortions, many of which
have been challenged in court.