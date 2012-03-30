By David Beasley
ATLANTA, March 30 Most abortions in the U.S.
state of Georgia would be prohibited if the fetus is more than
20 weeks old under a bill passed by the state legislature that
now awaits the signature of Republican Governor Nathan Deal.
Georgia already prohibits most abortions starting in the
third trimester. But lawmakers in the Republican-controlled
House and Senate backed tighter restrictions in the bill
approved on Thursday night, moving to join six other states in
banning abortions at 20 weeks, in the second trimester.
"This will save 1,000 to 1,200 babies a year," said the
bill's sponsor, Republican Representative Doug McKillip.
He said the new limit was based on assertions, considered
spurious by some reproductive health experts, that a fetus can
feel pain after 20 weeks' gestation.
The legislation allows for exceptions to save the life of
the mother and if the fetus has extreme defects that make
survival unlikely, said McKillip.
"If it is clear that the child is to pass away after birth,
there are exceptions," said the legislator. Under existing
Georgia law, there are so many loopholes that abortions can be
performed as late as nine months into a pregnancy, said
McKillip.
Georgia Right to Life, which opposes abortion, called the
new legislation "a step in the right direction" but expressed
disappointment at the exemption for "medically futile"
pregnancies in which the fetus is likely to die after birth.
"The futile pregnancy exception leaves the door open to
destroy a whole class of babies a doctor decides may be less
than perfect," Georgia Right to Life President Dan Becker said
in a statement. "That's not who we should be as a society."
The southeastern office of Planned Parenthood was also
highly critical of the bill, saying it "reflects an agenda to
limit women's access to healthcare."
The bill "calls into question every woman who makes a deeply
personal, private medical decision," the organization said in a
statement.
Brian Robinson, a spokesman for the governor, said Deal
would review the bill in due course.
